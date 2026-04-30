Juventus star duo, Kenan Yildiz and Dusan Vlahovic, are both hoping for starting roles against Hellas Verona. But will they be fit enough in time?

The Turkish international has been hampered by a knee inflammation over the past few weeks. Luciano Spalletti dropped him from his starting lineup in the win against Bologna and the stalemate against Milan at San Siro, only giving him brief cameos.

As for the Serbian striker, he missed four months of action following a reperative surgery in December. He initially returned to action in March against Sassuolo, but suffered another small setback while warming up against Genoa earlier this month.

Luckily for Vlahovic, he has once again recovered, making another comeback against Milan.

Kenan Yildiz ready to start against Hellas Verona

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Yildiz will make his return to the starting lineup this weekend when Juventus host Hellas Verona on Sunday evening.

The 20-year-old will thus pip Jeremie Boga for a starting role. The Ivorian has been a breath of fresh air since joining the club in January, but he endured a poor outing against Milan.

Yildiz will thus link up with Francisco Conceicao in the supporting cast up front, while Jonathan David is the favourite to lead the line.

Nevertheless, the Canadian is being put under increased pressure, as the source gives a 45% chance for Vlahovic to regain his place in the lineup. This would be the Serbian’s first start since November.

Khephren Thuram will try to recover

The only other uncertainty in the lineup is Khephren Thuram (70%), who has been training separately for the second week in a row. Nevertheless, the Frenchman should increase his workload in the coming days and put himself at Spalletti’s disposal. Otherwise, Teun Koopmeiners (30%) would get the nod alongside Manuel Locatelli.

The rest of the starting lineup should remain intact, with Weston McKennie and Andrea Cambiaso on the wings, and Pierre Kalulu, Gleison Bremer, and Lloyd Kelly forming up the backline.

Juventus XI (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly; McKennie, Locatelli, Thuram (Koopmeiners), Cambiaso; Conceicao, Yildiz; David (Vlahovic).