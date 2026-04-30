Juventus are reportedly set to hold fresh talks with the entourage of Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski.

The Bianconeri are plotting an attacking revamp in the summer. Luciano Spalletti currently has four strikers in his squad: Jonathan David, Lois Openda, Dusan Vlahovic, and Arkadiusz Milik.

However, he and the club directors are keen to offload at least a couple of them to make way for new arrivals.

Juventus are serious about signing Robert Lewandowski

Although the campaign is still progressing, Juventus are already laying the groundwork for the next one. Spalletti will be expected to deliver Champions League football to boost the club’s transfer kit as well as its luring power.

The Bianconeri are planning to bolster the squad with top-notch stars with big resumes on the international stage, something that the current squad sorely lacks. The first name on Marco Ottolini’s shortlist is Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva, but he might not be the only big-profile free agent who could land in Turin in the summer.

Over the past few weeks, Lewandowski has emerged as a transfer target for both Juventus and Milan.

The 37-year-old’s contract with Barcelona will expire in June, and the two parties have yet to reach an agreement over a renewal, leaving his future up in the air.

Therefore, the player’s agent, Pini Zahavi, has been in contact with both the Bianconeri and the Rossoneri, even attending last weekend’s clash at San Siro that ended in a stalemate.

Lewandowski would prefer to join Juventus over Milan

In his latest appearance on his YouTube channel (via TuttoJuve), Italian journalist Gianni Balzarini insisted that Lewandowski would prefer to join Juventus over Milan, so the Bianconeri should have the advantage in this duel.

Nevertheless, Balzarini warns that satisfying the Polish striker’s salary demands remains the biggest obstacle, but the Turin-based giants are trying to figure out a solution.

Juventus have recently set an internal new salary cap at €7 million, but they could always make exceptions.