AC Milan has shown interest in acquiring Andrea Cambiaso and Luca Pellegrini, who currently appear to have no future at Juventus. Both left-backs spent the previous season away from the Allianz Stadium on loan, and Juventus is eager to offload them during this transfer window.

While there might be a chance for Cambiaso to impress and potentially stay at Juventus, the club is also open to the idea of letting him leave permanently. On the other hand, Pellegrini is not wanted at the club following his loan spell at Lazio in the second half of the last season.

However, AC Milan’s pursuit of these defenders faces a hurdle, as Juventus is reportedly asking for substantial sums of money in exchange for their services. According to a report on Tuttojuve, Juventus is demanding 15 million euros for Pellegrini and 25 million euros for Cambiaso. These high valuation requests have surprised and shocked Milan.

As a result, AC Milan may be hesitant to proceed with the transfers unless Juventus significantly lowers it’s asking price, making it a potential obstacle in the negotiations between the two clubs. The difference in valuation could be a stumbling block in any potential move for Cambiaso and Pellegrini to AC Milan.

Juve FC Says

To sell our deadwood, we must be prepared to take some losses because some of them are simply up to no good.

If we insist on a huge fee, they will remain on our books and make it difficult for us to make new signings before the transfer window closes because there is no space.