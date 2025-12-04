Damien Comolli is steadily putting together a strategic plan aimed at restoring Juventus to the summit of Italian football. Since John Elkann appointed him to take charge of key decisions following the departure of Cristiano Giuntoli, Comolli has overseen an important period of transition in Turin. His influence has only increased, as he has now been promoted to chief executive officer, a role that places him at the heart of the club’s long-term sporting and administrative direction.

Juventus are currently navigating a decisive phase in its rebuild. Numerous important choices must be made as the club looks to move beyond recent instability and compete once more with the best sides in Serie A. Comolli is expected to be central to this process and will likely have a direct impact on how the team performs during the second half of the season. The upcoming January transfer window is especially important because it may shape the outcome of the campaign.

Comolli’s Vision for Juventus’ Rebuild

Comolli is understood to be working on a measured and sustainable strategy that respects the investments already made while addressing the gaps that still exist in the squad. Journalist Marco Conterio has offered insight into this approach and discussed what Juventus may look to do in the coming months. He said via TuttoJuve:

“Damien Comolli’s strategy is the right one. It would be a disaster if, after just a few months, he disavowed the money spent and the players acquired. The only effect would be a boomerang with very few benefits. Jonathan David, after Dusan Vlahovic ‘s defeat, will be at the heart of Juve’s attack, and Loic Openda will compete for a place with Kenan Yildiz. If anything, he’s ready to fill a gap (two!): the first is the lack of a playmaker, even if the dream of Morten Hjulmand of Sporting CP seems destined to remain just that.”

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

A Crucial January Window Ahead

If Juventus execute their plans effectively, this season still offers real promise. Comolli’s guidance will be essential in ensuring that the club remains stable while strengthening the areas that have held it back in recent years.