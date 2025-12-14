Former Juventus winger Massimo Mauro blasts his former employers for splashing the cash on Lois Openda last summer.

The Bianconeri were determined to bring back Randal Kolo Muani, who spent six months on loan in Turin last season, but they failed to reach an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain, despite months of negotiations.

Therefore, the Serie A giants swiftly turned to Openda, who was considered by many fans and observers a panic buy.

Massimo Mauro believes Juventus were better off without Lois Openda

The Belgian completed a deadline-day transfer from RB Leipzig. The versatile striker arrived on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy that is expected to kick in by the end of the season, which would take the cost of the operation to circa €45 million.

Unfortunately for Openda, he has yet to prove his worth to the cause. The 25-year-old has only scored a single goal since joining the club, netting the equaliser in the 3-2 win over Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Therefore, Mauro considers the whole deal a waste of money, arguing that Juventus would have been better off avoiding this costly deal rather than bringing in a player who isn’t at the required level.

“I wouldn’t know who to buy, because good players are seldom on the market,” admitted the 63-year-old in his interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.

“But I wouldn’t have signed Openda for those figures: I would have put my face on the line saying there are no Juventus-worthy players on the market.”

Juve’s Italian contingent & Luciano Spalletti

Mauro also argues that the Bianconeri are lacking the presence of a strong Italian core, which has always characterised the club.

“Juve are also missing some very important Italian players, like the ones they used to have. Without them, they can’t rebuild, because Juventus has always had Italian locker room leaders. I’m talking about great players.”

Finally, the former Juventus and Napoli man insisted that Luciano Spalletti is among the elite in Italian football.

“Spalletti is the best, along with Conte and Gasperini, an excellent manager, so he can’t be the problem.

“He has to build a team for the future, hoping to finish in the top four. But he doesn’t have a magic wand.”