Max Allegri is very proud of Danilo and Adrien Rabiot, as he enjoys working with both players at Juventus.

Danilo has been one of the most reliable members of his squad, with the Brazilian giving him more than enough reasons to trust him all the time.

Rabiot joined Juve when Allegri left in 2019, but since the gaffer returned, he has been a prominent player for the club, and his best spell in Turin has been when they worked together.

Allegri has crossed 400 matches as manager of Juventus, and in that time, he has worked with some of Europe’s finest players.

But he singled out Rabiot and Danilo from his present group for praise and said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Danilo is a player I’m working with. He is a golden boy. He is the leader of this team. He is a man of depth and very high level. Rabiot? When he arrived, I left. He has grown a lot as a person and matured. Last year he had an extraordinary championship and he is repeating it. He is an extraordinary footballer even inside the locker room.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot and Danilo have been important members of the Juve squad since Allegri returned to the club, and the manager knows they have made his work easier.

Hopefully, they will remain committed to helping the team achieve its goals between now and the end of the season.