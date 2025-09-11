Michele Padovano has commented on Juventus’ transfer activities this summer, highlighting the club’s efforts to ensure they have a strong and competitive squad for the season. On deadline day, the Bianconeri secured the signings of Edon Zhegrova and Lois Openda, concluding their window confidently. These additions aim to strengthen an already formidable squad and provide manager Igor Tudor with the resources needed to compete at the highest level.

Despite some financial limitations, Juventus have continued to demonstrate its ability to attract quality players, reinforcing its reputation as one of the toughest sides for any team to face in Italy. Tudor has been making effective use of the squad at his disposal, and the manager is likely satisfied with the club’s business over the summer, as the new signings offer him tactical flexibility and additional options to enhance the team’s performance.

Summer Signings and Squad Strength

Padovano highlighted the impact of the new acquisitions on the squad, particularly emphasising the potential of Zhegrova. Speaking to Tuttojuve, he said, “In my opinion, Juve have done a great job in the transfer market. They’ve signed excellent players. I’m very curious to see Zhegrova in action, because I think he’s a truly interesting prospect. The only doubt is his physical condition, given that he hasn’t played since December, but in terms of quality, there’s little to discuss.” This assessment suggests optimism surrounding the players’ ability to contribute immediately, provided they can regain full match fitness after the international break.

The arrivals of Zhegrova and Openda reflect Juventus’ broader strategy of blending experienced performers with promising talent. By bolstering their options in key areas of the pitch, Tudor is better positioned to implement his tactical vision and pursue success in domestic and European competitions. The squad depth will also help manage the challenges of a long season, ensuring rotation is possible without compromising quality.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Looking Forward

With the transfer window now closed, the responsibility shifts to the players to deliver on the field. Juventus’ summer business has set the stage for a competitive campaign, but performances in matches will ultimately determine the success of the squad. Tudor’s ability to integrate the new signings effectively and motivate his team will be crucial as the Bianconeri aim to return to the top of Italian football and compete for trophies across all competitions.