Moise Kean is eager to be involved when Fiorentina face Juventus this weekend, and there is growing confidence that he could return to the starting lineup. Kean was groomed at Juventus before being sold to Fiorentina, and La Viola regard him as one of the finest members of their squad. His potential availability is therefore important, especially ahead of a match that holds both competitive and personal significance for the striker.

Kean’s Injury Setback and Ongoing Recovery

Kean suffered an injury in Fiorentina’s final game before the international break, a setback that forced him to withdraw from the Italy squad that went on to secure a World Cup playoff spot. This absence was disappointing for the striker, who had been showing encouraging form for both club and country. Fiorentina have been focused on ensuring he recovers fully, as they hope to have him available for the encounter with Juventus.

In recent days, he has been training alone, a development that initially suggested he was not yet ready to rejoin full team sessions. Individual training often indicates that the medical staff prefer to proceed cautiously rather than rush a player back into competitive action.

However, more positive news has now emerged. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Kean is expected to return to full training this week, and the report states that this could even happen today. As cited by the same source, he has made notable progress in his recovery, and there is a strong chance that he will be available for selection against the Old Lady. His presence would provide Fiorentina with an additional attacking option and a player capable of influencing key moments.

What His Return Means for the Juventus Match

Juventus are well aware of the threat Kean can pose. Having been developed at the club, he remains a forward whose abilities they recognise and plan carefully to counter. If he is fit, his pace, energy and direct style of play could offer Fiorentina an important advantage in a demanding fixture.

With his recovery advancing and full training imminent, the likelihood of Kean featuring this weekend appears increasingly realistic. His return would offer La Viola a timely boost and add further intrigue to a match that already carries significant interest for both sides.