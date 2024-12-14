Juventus faces Venezia today, and with most of their injured players now fit again, some regulars will be given a well-deserved chance to rest. Injuries have plagued Thiago Motta’s team in recent weeks, but the Bianconeri are fortunate to be welcoming back several key players.

While Juventus remains without the long-term absentees Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal, both of whom have seen their seasons end due to injury, they are gradually recovering from the short-term injuries that have kept some players out of action. This provides Motta with more options and flexibility ahead of today’s fixture.

According to Il Bianconero, Motta is now considering resting some of the players who have been ever-present in the team during the last few weeks. The return of Weston McKennie is one such change, with the American midfielder potentially starting the game in place of the in-form Manuel Locatelli. McKennie has impressed in his return to fitness and could be given an opportunity to start, especially with Locatelli having been a constant presence in the lineup.

Timothy Weah is also expected to get a start, taking the place of the impressive Francisco Conceição. Weah has been a regular in the team, but with the frequency of recent fixtures, Motta wants to avoid overworking players. Conceição, having played a significant number of matches recently, could benefit from some rest to preserve his fitness for the challenging matches ahead.

Motta’s decision to rotate the squad comes as part of his plan to avoid further injuries and ensure that no player is overburdened. Given the club’s injury struggles in recent weeks, it’s vital that the manager manages his squad’s workload carefully to prevent new issues. With the majority of the squad now fit, providing rest to key players while maintaining strong performances will be crucial for Juventus moving forward.