Napoli insists on keeping Giuntoli despite reports he is close to joining Juventus

Cristiano Giuntoli is one of the most in-demand football executives in Europe at the moment and Juventus wants to add him to their group as the new sporting director.

He has done a superb job at Napoli, which has led to them winning the Serie A title this season for the first time in three decades.

It has been an amazing few seasons for him professionally, and Juve likes his achievement at Napoli.

They believe he can become their next leader and would do well to bring success back to the club.

However, Napoli insists on keeping the executive, who still has one season left on his contract at the club.

Football Italia reveals despite reports he is close to moving to Turin, the Partenopei do not want to lose him or Luciano Spalletti.

They are pushing to keep them in the Maradona Stadium for at least one more season.

Juve FC Says

Giuntoli has done a superb job in Naples and knows how to lead a team to success, so he might guarantee that for us as well.

We are overdue a new league title and he could bring the players and manager who can take us back to the top of the Italian league pyramid.