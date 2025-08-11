Napoli have reportedly reopened talks with Juventus for the potential transfer of young midfielder Fabio Miretti.

The 21-year-old has recently recovered from a shoulder injury he sustained at the end of the previous campaign while on loan at Genoa, which ruled him out of the FIFA Club World Cup. The Italian has resumed training with Igor Tudor’s ranks, taking part in both pre-season friendlies against Reggiana and Borussia Dortmund.

Nevertheless, the player’s future in Turin remains uncertain, as the management would be open to cashing in on his services, as any sum collected would constitute a capital gain. Nevertheless, Damien Comolli is willing to sell him for any price, but insists on receiving a transfer fee in the region of €20 million.

Napoli keen to sign Juventus youngster Fabio Miretti

This summer, Napoli have surfaced as the ultimate frontrunners to sign Miretti, launching an onslaught fueled by Giovanni Manna’s desire to reunite with his former Juventus Next Gen pupil.

However, the sporting director must also adhere to the instructions set by Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis, who insisted that Juve’s valuation of the player is rather excessive.

Fabio Miretti (Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

Therefore, the Italian champions had only offered €14 million, a figure that fell way off the mark, as the negotiations between the two clubs stalled in recent days.

Nevertheless, a report from Il Corriere dello Sport (via JuventusNews24) revealed that Napoli have decided to launch a new attempt, returning with a new and improved bid.

Napoli still pushing for Miretti

As the Roman newspaper explains, the Partenopei opted to accelerate on this front, as they realised that other suitors could soon enter the fray.

While CdS doesn’t mention any figures, La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese confirms that Napoli have indeed raised their offer, but it didn’t exceed €16 million.

Hence, it remains to be seen if Juventus would be willing to adopt a more lenient approach and reach a compromise with their rivals.