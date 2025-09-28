Atletico Madrid winger Nico Gonzalez opened up on his struggles at Juventus last season after finding his form again in the Spanish capital.

The Bianconeri spent €35 million to recruit the Argentine from Fiorentina in the summer of 2024, but like fellow big signings Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz, he looked out of sorts in Turin.

Gonzalez contributed with five goals and four assists in his 39 appearances last season, but failed to inspire more often than not. Therefore, the Serie A giants allowed him to join Atletico on loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

The 27-year-old has immediately cemented himself as a regular starter in Diego Simeone’s 4-4-2 formation, playing as a classic winger on the left side.

On Saturday, the Argentina international contributed to the Colchoneros’ emphatic 5-2 Derby victory over Real Madrid. He won the spot-kick that allowed his compatriot Julian Alvarez to score the team’s third goal.

Nico Gonzalez opens up on his Juventus struggles

After the contest, Gonzalez expressed his delight at being part of the Spanish capital side, while acknowledging his torrid run at Juventus.

“I’m trying to get back to the level I showed at Fiorentina,” said the winger in his post-match interview with Sport Mediaset via IlBianconero.

“Simeone has faith in me, he trusts me, and I’m showing on the pitch what I’m capable of.

“I don’t want to talk about what went wrong at Juve. I didn’t feel like myself, but that’s football, and we know things change a lot. Now I’m happy to be here.”

Gonzalez also commented on the memorable victory over Real, while heaping praise on his club and international teammate, Alvarez.

“Winning like this isn’t easy. Real Madrid have great players. We have to continue on this path and with humility. We can’t think too much about the future.

“Julian Alvarez is a phenomenon, an incredible player, and one of the best strikers in the world.”