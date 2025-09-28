PARMA, ITALY - AUGUST 30: Ivan Juric, Head Coach of Atalanta looks on during the Serie A match between Parma Calcio 1913 and Atalanta BC at Stadio Ennio Tardini on August 30, 2025 in Parma, Italy. (Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Getty Images)

Atalanta boss Ivan Juric lauded his former pupil, Gleison Bremer, following their reunion at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

The 50-year-old was appointed as La Dea’s head coach last summer, inheriting the role that was held by his mentor, Gian Piero Gasperini, over the past nine years.

The Croatian tactician is coming from what was certainly the worst season of his career, as he was sacked by Roma following a brief, yet tumultuous reign, before failing to inspire a miraculous Southampton revival.

Nevertheless, Juric remains highly respected in the Italian peninsula, especially for the work he conducted during his time at Torino.

Ivan Juric identifies Bremer as his best player ever

The former Genoa captain helped build a competitive Granata side during his time at the club. For his part, Bremer was absolutely instrumental at the back. The Brazilian was voted as the best Serie A defender for the 2021/22 season, before making the move to Juventus in the following summer.

The 28-year-old, who has recently returned from a long injury layoff, produced the goods once more, as Juventus and Atalanta played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in Turin, although his outing was cut short after feeling a muscle strain.

Gleison Bremer (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

After the contest, Juric looked back at the time he coached Bremer at Torino, while hailing him as the best player he has ever had at his disposal.

“I consider Bremer a friend, and we have a wonderful relationship,” said the Croatian in his post-match press conference via IlBianconero.

“For me, when he’s 100%, he’s devastating. He’s on another level and the best player I’ve ever coached.”

Juric bitter about Atalanta’s wasted chances against Juventus

Juric also admitted that Juventus were the better side in the opening stages of the match, but felt that his players should have killed off the match when they had the chance.

“They were better in the first twenty minutes, especially on second balls. Afterwards, I was very disappointed because we could have closed it out in three or four situations where we could have done better in front of goal.

“I didn’t feel like we could have conceded a goal, which eventually came from a mistake, but I’m very satisfied with the display.”