Juventus manager Igor Tudor explains why Jonathan David remained an unused substitute against Atalanta on Saturday.

The two sides shared the spoils in an entertaining draw at the Allianz Stadium. The Orobici broke the deadlock against the run of play towards the end of the first half through Kamaldeen Sulemana. Nevertheless, Juan Cabal emerged as the most unlikely saviour for the Old Lady, bagging the equaliser just minutes following his return from a 10-month injury layoff.

Once again, Tudor’s selections prompted a debate among fans and observers, especially his choices up front.

Jonathan David didn’t feature in Juventus vs Atalanta

The Croatian manager picked Loic Openda to start as the lone striker, supported by Kenan Yildiz and Vasilije Adzic.

However, the Belgian was largely ineffective, so the manager resorted to Dusan Vlahovic, who didn’t fare much better.

Jonathan David (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

On the other hand, David remained in the dugout for the duration of the match. The Canadian was also given less playing time than Vlahovic and Openda last weekend against Hellas Verona.

Nevertheless, Tudor reassured that he intended to play the former Lille striker, but he had to bring in Cabal instead, as Gleison Bremer asked to be substituted after feeling a muscle strain.

“I’m very happy for Cabal,” said the Juventus manager in his post-match press conference via Tuttosport.

“But it’s a shame we couldn’t make the most of the last substitution by bringing in David.”

Tudor discusses Vlahovic, David & Openda situation

Tudor then went on to explain the difference in characteristics between his strikers, and what truly sets Openda apart.

“Openda, Vlahovic and David can’t play as attacking midfielders. But every now and then, they adapt. We play 3-4-3 and I have to be good at utilising our players.

“We have three players who prefer to play as a central striker. Openda wants his space, whereas David wants to stay close to the goal, and Vlahovic is the same. Nevertheless, they have to adapt when they play deeper.”