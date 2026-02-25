Juventus must attempt something extraordinary in the Champions League as they seek to overturn a three-goal deficit and reach the next round, and this is the team just announced to achieve that.

Juventus team to face Galatasaray

Their 5-2 defeat in the first leg was a damaging result. However, their first-half display in that match offered encouragement. If they can reproduce that level of performance for a full ninety minutes, they may yet give themselves a chance.

A Mountain to Climb

Simply winning the return leg will not be enough. Juventus must prevail by three clear goals to force extra time and keep their hopes alive. That requirement leaves no room for error.

Every player at the Allianz Stadium must deliver an exceptional performance. Concentration, intensity and belief will be essential from the first whistle to the last. Any lapse could prove fatal in a tie of this magnitude.

Galatasaray benefited from home advantage in the first leg. Juventus must now make full use of theirs as the two clubs meet in a decisive encounter. The atmosphere in Turin could play a significant role if the hosts start strongly.

Form and Confidence Concerns

Recent results do not inspire confidence. Juventus have lost four of their last five matches and have failed to win any of those fixtures. That run has raised serious questions about their resilience.

Their home defeat to Como at the weekend further underlined their struggles. Confidence appears fragile, and defensive lapses have become increasingly costly.

If Juventus can address those defensive weaknesses, they may create enough opportunities to score the four goals potentially required. Achieving that, however, will demand discipline, efficiency and unwavering belief. Only a near-flawless performance will allow the Old Lady to keep their European campaign alive.