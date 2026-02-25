Fabio Capello has closely followed Juventus this season and understands the frustration felt by supporters, as their campaign appears in danger of unravelling. The pressure surrounding the club has intensified in recent weeks.

The men in black and white fought hard to remain among the leading sides in Serie A after a disappointing start to the term. However, they now risk missing out on a top-four finish next season. That possibility would represent a significant setback for a club of their stature.

Juventus have dropped too many points in recent matches. As a result, the gap between them and the teams above has continued to widen. Momentum has shifted at a crucial stage of the campaign.

Crucial Clash with Roma

This weekend, Juventus face AS Roma, a direct rival in the battle for a Champions League place. The Old Lady must secure the result they require to keep their hopes alive. Anything less could severely damage their ambitions.

The club is working tirelessly to salvage the season. Every remaining fixture must now be approached as a must-win encounter. Consistency and composure will be essential if they are to regain control of their destiny.

Capello believes failure to defeat Roma could have serious consequences. He views the upcoming match as a pivotal moment in Juventus’ campaign.

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Capello’s Warning

As reported by Tuttojuve, he said, “It will already be a decisive match for the Old Lady, but less so for the Giallorossi. Spalletti seemed to be on the right track, but the second half in Istanbul against Galatasaray and the bad defeat against Como last week have plunged the Bianconeri back into difficulty. Losing in Rome would likely mean slipping to within seven points of the Champions League places, if Napoli were to win in Verona. The situation would become very complicated.”

Capello’s assessment underlines the fragile state of Juventus’ season. A defeat in Rome could deepen their crisis and leave their Champions League ambitions hanging by a thread.