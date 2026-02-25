Juventus must overturn a five-goal deficit against Galatasaray tonight in the Champions League if they are to reach the last 16. The task facing the Bianconeri is immense.

They were beaten 5-2 in the first leg following a dramatic collapse at Rams Park. That result has left them on the brink of elimination and in urgent need of a response.

Historically, comebacks of this magnitude in the Champions League have been rare. Only a handful of teams have managed to overturn a three-goal first-leg deficit to progress, yet it remains mathematically possible. Juventus will hope history can offer inspiration.

Pressure Mounting on Juventus

Their recent form does not inspire confidence. Juventus lost their next competitive fixture to Como in Serie A at the weekend. That setback has increased scrutiny on the squad and intensified pressure ahead of this decisive European tie.

With Galatasaray arriving in Turin, Juventus know there is no margin for error. Victor Osimhen will aim to lead the Turkish side once again, and his presence alone represents a significant threat. He and his teammates may prove too strong if Juventus fail to raise their performance levels.

It has now been several weeks since the Old Lady last recorded a competitive victory. A comeback win would not only revive their European hopes but also restore much-needed belief.

(Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)

Taveri Questions Timing

Mino Taveri has urged Juventus to rediscover their form, yet he remains doubtful about their ability to complete such a turnaround.

As reported by Tuttojuve, he said, “So, in five days, Juventus could be eliminated from Europe, and then on Sunday there’s Roma. If they lose, even fourth place is starting to become a difficult goal. So let’s say that to understand Juve’s future, we need to understand the present, obviously. The present, he said, is not the best time to attempt this comeback. Furthermore, a three-goal comeback in the Champions League has happened very rarely, four times out of 49 times a team had to overturn a three-goal deficit.”

His comments underline the scale of the challenge facing Juventus at a critical stage of their season.