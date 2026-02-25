Victor Osimhen has long been admired by Juventus, and it appears the Nigerian striker would also welcome a move to Turin. Interest between the two parties has been evident for some time.

Osimhen enjoyed a superb spell in Serie A, firing Napoli to the league title in 2023. His goalscoring exploits elevated him into the bracket of Europe’s elite forwards. Juventus attempted to sign him in the summer of 2024, hoping to add his firepower to their ranks.

Napoli Resistance and Move to Turkey

The Bianconeri pushed to reach an agreement, but Napoli were unwilling to sell to a direct rival. The Partenopei have historically resisted strengthening Juventus, and Osimhen became the latest high-profile player they refused to allow to move to the Old Lady.

Instead, he was sent to Galatasaray on loan. After an outstanding first campaign, during which he proved virtually unstoppable, the Turkish club secured him on a permanent deal this season. His impact has remained significant, further underlining his reputation as one of the world’s most dangerous strikers.

He recently demonstrated that quality again by helping Galatasaray defeat Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League playoff tie. As the sides prepare to meet in the return fixture in a few hours, he is likely to be the player Juventus fear most.

Door Left Open for Juventus

Despite past frustrations, Osimhen has not ruled out wearing the famous black and white shirt in the future.

As reported by Il Bianconero, he said, “Juventus is one of the most important clubs, they’re steeped in history and have a lot of legends who have played for them. I think when they spoke to me, I was eager to come before Galatasaray showed up. There were a few obstacles, but unfortunately the move didn’t happen. I definitely think that if opportunities arise, there are several clubs I’d love to play for; it would be a privilege to represent Juventus. I’m happy at the club I’m at now. As for the future, I don’t know what will happen; 90% of players around the world would love to play for Juventus.”

His comments suggest admiration remains strong. While he is content at Galatasaray, the possibility of a future move to Turin cannot be entirely dismissed.