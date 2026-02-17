Juventus will face Galatasaray in the first leg of the Champions League playoff, and this is the team announced by manager Luciano Spalletti.

Juventus team v Galatasaray

Galatasaray performed strongly in the league phase, including a notable victory over Liverpool, yet like Juventus, they fell short of securing a top-eight finish. This has placed both sides in the playoff, where a first-leg advantage could prove decisive ahead of the return fixture in Turin.

For Juventus, this game represents an opportunity to secure a result that would help quieten debate following their recent 3-2 defeat to Inter Milan. The Bianconeri are aware of the challenges ahead, particularly as Galatasaray will have had an extra day of rest compared with their opponents, a factor that could prove influential over the course of the 90 minutes.

Challenges of playing away in Turkiye

Home support will undoubtedly energise Galatasaray and create a hostile atmosphere for the visitors. Despite this, Juventus are one of the biggest clubs in the world, with extensive experience competing at the highest level in Europe. They are accustomed to hostile grounds on Champions League nights and will be prepared for the intensity that comes with such fixtures.

The contrast in recent form adds another layer to the fixture. Juventus have failed to win any of their last three games across all competitions, while Galatasaray have won their last four matches, carrying momentum into the playoff. This gives the Turkish side confidence but also highlights the challenge Juventus face in regaining form at a critical stage of the season.

Stakes for both sides

The first leg is particularly important in two-legged ties, as it sets the tone for the return match in Turin. Juventus will aim to manage the game carefully, balancing defensive stability with attacking opportunities, while Galatasaray will seek to capitalise on home advantage to secure a lead. A strong performance by either team could significantly influence who progresses to the group stage, making this a pivotal encounter for both clubs in their European campaigns.