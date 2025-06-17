Juventus’ efforts to strengthen their defence with the signing of Leonardo Balerdi have hit a roadblock, as Olympique Marseille continue to reject approaches for the Argentinian.

The Bianconeri have made the 26-year-old centre-back a top defensive target this summer, driven in part by manager Igor Tudor’s desire to work with the player again. Tudor managed Balerdi during his previous stint at Marseille and rates him highly.

Juventus are actively preparing for the new campaign and want to bring in additional options at the back. With Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal currently unavailable, the need for reinforcements has grown more urgent. However, despite making Balerdi their priority, the Bianconeri have made little progress.

Marseille is unwilling to lose a key player

Marseille’s stance has been consistent. Having just secured Champions League qualification, the French side is not interested in weakening their squad ahead of what will be a challenging domestic and European campaign.

According to Tuttojuve, the Ligue 1 outfit has refused to open talks over Balerdi’s potential transfer. They see him as a vital part of their plans and are not willing to entertain offers for his services at this stage of the transfer window.

Their defensive structure has relied heavily on Balerdi’s physicality and positional awareness, and they are reluctant to disrupt that stability before a high-stakes season.

Juventus may need to look elsewhere

While Juventus have yet to shift its focus to alternative targets, its inability to advance negotiations with Marseille could eventually force it to consider other options. Juve is aiming to complete major squad business before pre-season begins, and defensive cover remains one of their key concerns.

If Balerdi proves unattainable, Juventus are likely to turn their attention to other profiles that fit Tudor’s tactical requirements. With several weeks left in the window, the Bianconeri will need to act quickly to avoid being left short at the back.