Lois Openda is set to leave Juventus and join Olympique Lyonnais on a straight loan for the 2026-27 season, with multiple outlets including Fabrizio Romano and Sky Sport Italia confirming the deal.

Crucially, this is a straight loan arrangement – there is no option or obligation to buy attached. Openda will link up with former AC Milan head coach Paulo Fonseca in Ligue 1, with the move expected to be formalised in the early stages of next week.

Loïs Openda presents his Juventus jersey during his official unveiling.

Lyon Cover the Full Loan Fee and Wages

Lyon will pay Juventus a loan fee of around €3m for the 2026-27 campaign. Earlier suggestions had pointed to the Bianconeri potentially needing to contribute to Openda’s salary to push the deal through, but Romano confirms that Lyon will cover his wages in full – a meaningful distinction that keeps the deal clean from Juventus’ perspective.

The structure means Juventus extract a loan fee without retaining any wage liability, a tidy outcome . .

Openda Still in Turin for Now

Until the paperwork is completed, For now, Openda is still with the Bianconeri squad and is expected to feature in a pre-season friendly against Standard Liege on Saturday evening. With no other senior centre-forward currently available in the squad, he is expected to feature in Saturday evening’s friendly against Standard Liège as the deal is expected to go through in the early stages of next week.

Openda is set to leave Juventus after just one season in Turin and . is set to join Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1 ahead of the 2026-27 season they hope can rediscover the form that made him one of the most productive forwards in the Bundesliga.