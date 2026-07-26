Napoli are weighing up a move for free agent Dusan Vlahovic this summer, but only if Romelu Lukaku departs the Stadio Maradona, according to Tuttosport.

Vlahovic has been without a club since his Juventus contract expired on June 30. The Bianconeri made repeated attempts to negotiate a renewal but could not reach an agreement before the deadline, leaving the 26-year-old Serbian international on the open market. As things stand, the only concrete reported interest has come from Besiktas, though Tuttosport notes Juventus have still not entirely closed the door on a return – with the caveat that significant compromises from both sides would be required.

Dusan Vlahovic competing for Juventus in a Serie A match.

Allegri connection and Manna’s early groundwork

The Napoli angle carries genuine substance beyond speculation. New Partenopei head coach Massimiliano Allegri coached Vlahovic at Juventus and attempted to bring him to Milan during last summer’s transfer window, so the familiarity between manager and player is well established. Equally significant, Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna held talks with Vlahovic’s father and agent at the beginning of June, well before this link surfaced publicly.

Massimiliano Allegri during his tenure as head coach.

The interest is conditional, however. Napoli’s need for a centre-forward depends on whether both Lukaku and the unwanted Lorenzo Lucca leave the club. Should both exits materialise, Rasmus Hojlund would be left as the only senior option at No. 9, making an addition considerably more urgent. Without those departures, the pursuit does not move forward.

A transfer saga with no resolution in sight

Vlahovic’s free agent status has attracted interest from across Europe, though . Allegri’s Napoli project now adds a credible Serie A option to that picture – one backed by early contact at director level and a coach who knows exactly what Vlahovic offers. Whether Lukaku’s situation resolves itself quickly .