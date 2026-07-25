Besiktas are hoping to use the imminent arrival of Mohamed Salah as a sporting incentive to convince Dusan Vlahovic to join the Turkish club, with coach Vincenzo Italiano still pushing hard to land the Serbia international, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Vlahovic’s contract at Juventus expired on June 30, leaving him a free agent. The Bianconeri have offered him a renewal at a substantially reduced salary, but he is holding out to assess whether more attractive proposals materialise elsewhere. As previously reported, Besiktas have been the most tenacious suitors, tabling a deal worth €8m per season plus bonuses – a figure that matches his previous earnings in Turin.

Dusan Vlahovic celebrates after scoring for Juventus.

Salah As The Persuasion Hook

Besiktas are now positioning Salah as an additional lure. The former Liverpool forward is also a free agent and in advanced talks to sign a contract worth €10m per season plus add-ons. Turkish transfer journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu reported that the main sticking point – an agent commission demand initially put at €7.5m – has been reduced to a more workable figure, clearing the path for an announcement. Once Salah is confirmed, Italiano’s club intend to redirect their full focus to Vlahovic.

Mohamed Salah celebrates a goal while playing for Liverpool FC.

The financial backdrop to Vlahovic’s departure from Juventus is well-documented. CEO Damien Comolli’s final offer fell short of the €8m band Vlahovic’s camp was targeting, and those talks broke down definitively before his deal ran out.

Whether the prospect of lining up alongside Salah – and a contract worth €8m per season plus bonuses – is enough to divert Vlahovic away from Champions League suitors is a key factor. Besiktas could give him the opportunity to be teammates with former Liverpool legend Salah.