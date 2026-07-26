Juventus claimed their first pre-season victory of the summer 2026 campaign with a 1-0 win away at Standard Liege in Belgium on Saturday, Fabio Miretti’s second-half free-kick providing the decisive moment,

This was Luciano Spalletti’s second pre-season test of the summer following a 0-0 draw against Basel last weekend – The Bianconeri were still operating well short of full strength, with Bremer, McKennie, Francisco Conceicao, and Jonathan David all absent, still on post-World Cup breaks after their nations’ involvement in the 2026 tournament. Thuram and Yildiz – among those who featured at the World Cup – are also working back to full fitness and were not in the matchday squad.

Football manager Luciano Spalletti during a match.

Durmisi leads the line as Openda waits on Lyon move

With Lois Openda deliberately kept out of the starting XI – a loan move to Lyon in Ligue 1 on the horizon – Spalletti handed 18-year-old striker Arman Durmisi the centre-forward role in a 3-4-2-1 first-half shape. Vasilije Adzic and Jeremie Boga operated in support, while Manuel Locatelli and Douglas Luiz started together in central midfield.

Standard Liege were the sharper side early on, pressing Juventus back from the first whistle. An Andrea Cambiaso error after 22 minutes nearly handed the hosts the lead, only for Federico Gatti to get a vital block on Alexis Trouillet’s shot. Both Luiz and Locatelli wasted half-chances over the bar as the first period petered out.

Miretti makes his case from the spot

Spalletti reshuffled entirely at the break – introducing Perin, Zeki Celik, Joao Mario, Arthur Melo, Miretti, and Justin Oboavwoduo – and switched to a 4-2-3-1. Ten minutes into the second period when Miretti slammed a powerfully-driven free-kick into the back of the net from the edge of the penalty area to make it 1-0. He came close to a brace almost immediately, but was off-balance when he pulled the trigger and Ibe Hautekiet got a late block away.

Fabio Miretti celebrates after scoring for Juventus.

The result is a positive moment as Juventus continued to build under Spalletti. Miretti’s goal was a positive moment for him at a time when his long-term role in the squad remains under discussion. Celik’s involvement continued his integration into the first-team setup.