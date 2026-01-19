Juventus have reportedly booked Celta Vigo full-back Oscar Mingueza for next season, with the player agreeing to join as a free agent.

The Serie A giants have been lacking quality and depth on the right-hand side, as Joao Mario has already faded into a forgotten figure in Turin, just six months following his arrival from Porto.

Following his appointment in late October, Luciano Spalletti found himself forced to resort to either Pierre Kalulu (as a right-back in a four-man defence) or Weston McKennie (as a right wing-back when playing with three at the back) to cover for the deficit.

Oscar Mingueza reaches an accord with Juventus

Therefore, Juventus are hoping to add a quality right-back to their ranks in January, but they could be forced to delay their plans until the summer.

In recent days, Mingueza emerged as the Old Lady’s preferred option for the role. Damien Comolli and Marco Ottolini launched a swift onslaught in the hopes of securing agreements with the player’s entourage and his employers, Celta Vigo.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus succeeded in the first mission, finding an agreement with Mingueza on personal terms.

However, the Spanish club has yet to sanction the 26-year-old-old’s departure, which could postpone his arrival in Turin until July.

Why Celta Vigo could decide to keep Mingueza until the summer

Mingueza is currently running on an expiring contract, so he’s free to negotiate and sign a pre-contract agreement with any new club.

Therefore, the Turin-based newspaper believes that the Spanish international will, sooner or later, join Juventus, regardless of Celta Vigo, who could only delay the move until the summer.

The Bianconeri have offered the LaLiga side a €3 million to sign Mingueza in January. However, the Spaniards weren’t enticed by this figure, as they owe Barcelona a 50% sell-on fee.

Therefore, it remains to be seen if Juventus will be able to find a solution in the coming days, or adjourn the player’s arrival until July.

Mingueza is a product of Barcelona’s famous academy, La Masia, and he’s been playing his football at Celta Vigo since the summer of 2022.