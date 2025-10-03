Lecce director Pantaleo Corvino has expressed strong admiration for Dusan Vlahovic as the striker approaches the final year of his contract at Juventus. While this could be Vlahovic’s last season at the Allianz Stadium, he has remained the most prominent striker for the club, contributing significantly despite mixed assessments of his performances.

Throughout his time at Juventus, Vlahovic has faced considerable criticism, with many observers suggesting that he has not met the high expectations set upon his arrival. The men in black and white continue to support him and work closely with him while he remains on their payroll, yet there is a notable possibility that he may depart once the season concludes.

Corvino’s Perspective

Corvino, however, maintains that Vlahovic ranks among the world’s best forwards, emphasising that any club acquiring him would secure a high-quality player. Reflecting on the media scrutiny the striker has endured, Corvino told Tuttomercatoweb:

“I’ve always considered Dusan a great striker. Whoever signs him, or keeps him, is getting a great deal. For me, he’s one of the best in the world, even when he had to endure undue media scrutiny. I judge him by his numbers and the fact that he was in a rebuilding Juventus.”

His comments underline a belief that Vlahovic’s contributions should be evaluated in context, considering both his statistical output and the circumstances of a Juventus squad in transition.

Evaluating Vlahovic’s Time in Turin

Vlahovic arrived in Turin with an impressive reputation, having set high standards during his tenure at Fiorentina. Expectations were understandably elevated, and while he has not consistently matched the exceptional form he displayed previously, his overall performance has been solid. Juventus continues to rely on his attacking abilities, recognising that he remains a central figure despite occasional inconsistencies.

While supporters and analysts may desire more from DV9, the broader view acknowledges that he has made meaningful contributions to the team. As discussions regarding his future intensify, Corvino’s endorsement serves as a reminder of the striker’s quality and potential value to any club seeking a proven forward.