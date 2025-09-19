Juventus will meet Atalanta in Serie A at the end of September, and the Bianconeri have received a significant boost ahead of the fixture. Their opponents, who have endured a challenging start to the campaign under their new manager, will be without one of their most important players.

Giorgio Scalvini, a long-standing Juventus target, suffered an injury during Atalanta’s recent encounter with Paris Saint-Germain. The 22-year-old has become increasingly influential for La Dea this season, establishing himself as a reliable figure in defence. His absence will undoubtedly be felt when his side face Juventus.

Scalvini Ruled Out

According to Tuttojuve, Scalvini is expected to spend at least 15 days on the sidelines due to the injury, which rules him out of the upcoming clash with the Bianconeri. For Atalanta, this represents a considerable setback as they seek to rebuild momentum after a slow start to their campaign.

Scalvini’s development has been closely followed across Italy, and his performances have drawn admiration from Juventus in particular. Losing such a key player ahead of an important fixture adds further difficulty for Atalanta as they prepare to face one of Serie A’s in-form teams.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Juventus in Strong Form

Juventus have enjoyed a promising start to the season and will enter the match with confidence. While Atalanta remains a competitive side capable of troubling any opponent, the Bianconeri will back themselves to secure all three points, particularly given their recent consistency.

For Igor Tudor’s men, the focus will be on maintaining discipline and executing the game plan effectively, regardless of Atalanta’s injury concerns. Though the absence of Scalvini weakens the opposition, Juventus know that concentration and preparation remain essential.

The encounter offers an opportunity for Juventus to reinforce their strong start and continue their push towards the top of the table. With Atalanta deprived of one of their most trusted defenders, the Bianconeri will aim to capitalise and secure another important result.