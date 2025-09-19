Mattia Perin continues to serve as the second choice at Juventus, despite being regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers in Serie A. The experienced shot-stopper had hoped for a greater role within the squad, particularly before the arrival of Michele Di Gregorio, but his situation has remained unchanged.

Perin was already behind Wojciech Szczęsny in the pecking order, and when Juventus secured Di Gregorio following his impressive spell at Monza, it further reduced his opportunities. As a result, the Italian has once again been left on the fringes, leading to increasing speculation that he could look for a move away from Turin.

AC Milan Interest in Perin

According to Tuttomercatoweb, AC Milan has identified Perin as a potential replacement for Mike Maignan, who is nearing the end of his contract at San Siro. The report suggests that Milan has accepted the likelihood of the Frenchman departing and now views Perin as a ready-made successor.

The same report indicates that Milan could make their approach as early as January, giving the goalkeeper the chance to spend the second half of the season acclimatising to his new surroundings before stepping into the first-choice role in the summer. Juventus, meanwhile, are believed to value him at around €4 million and would be open to striking a deal for the former Genoa man during the winter window.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

A Logical Move for All Parties

For Perin, a move would provide the regular playing time he has been unable to secure in Turin. His reputation and ability have long marked him out as a goalkeeper capable of starting at the highest level, yet his path at Juventus has consistently been blocked by strong competition.

For Milan, the acquisition of Perin would represent a low-cost, experienced solution to a potentially significant problem should Maignan leave. His Serie A pedigree and professionalism make him a strong candidate to assume responsibility between the posts for the Rossoneri.

While Juventus value Perin’s presence as a reliable deputy, they recognise that they cannot offer him the regular football he deserves. A departure in January would therefore make sense, allowing all parties to move forward positively.