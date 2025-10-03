Juventus travelled to Spain for their Champions League clash against Villarreal without two of their most influential players, Gleison Bremer and Khephren Thuram. Both men were unavailable after sustaining minor injuries in the previous Serie A fixture against Atalanta, and their absence was felt as the Bianconeri recorded a 2-2 draw.

Supporters had been concerned in the build-up, with Bremer and Thuram having established themselves as key figures for Juventus this season. The club’s ambition to win consistently relies on fielding its strongest lineup, and the missing duo highlighted the importance of squad depth.

Did Juventus Miss Thuram or Bremer More?

Juve’s defensive line remained relatively solid in Spain, yet the midfield struggled to impose itself over ninety minutes. Reflecting on the performance, Alessio Tacchinardi gave his assessment of where the team suffered most. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, he said:

“I think Thuram’s absence in midfield was really felt. Bremer is an important player, but the defense didn’t play terribly. The midfield problem is becoming quite evident; the team needs something extra and some players. The feeling from the outside is that the two midfielders are struggling to hold the entire pitch for ninety minutes.”

Tacchinardi’s comments reinforce the sense that Juventus lacked energy and stability in the middle of the park. Without Thuram’s presence, the side found it difficult to maintain control, leaving gaps that Villarreal exploited.

Juventus’s Ongoing Challenge

Juventus have now failed to win in their last four matches, a run that underlines the importance of getting their key players back to full fitness. Both Bremer and Thuram have been integral to the team’s structure this season, and their return could be decisive in restoring form.

While the defence managed reasonably well without Bremer, the absence of Thuram left Juventus without the balance and dynamism they have come to rely on. His return will be crucial as the club seeks to overcome its current struggles and return to winning ways in both domestic and European competitions.