After two good games at the Club World Cup, Juventus conceded five goals in a 5-2 loss to Manchester City yesterday.

The Bianconeri and the Citizens had already qualified for the competition’s next phase before both clubs met. That gave Igor Tudor a chance to make changes to his lineup, and he brought in several other players as starters.

At a club like Juventus, every player must be ready to shine when their chance emerges, so fans did not expect Juventus to struggle too much despite the changes.

Defensive Hope Shattered by First European Test

In their previous matches against Al Ain and Wydad, fans thought the club had gotten over its poor defensive issues and was becoming more solid at the back. The clean sheets and disciplined displays gave supporters hope that Juventus had finally tightened up defensively.

However, that confidence was short-lived. Conceding five goals against their first European opponents at the tournament has exposed some long-standing weaknesses in the team. The backline looked disorganised and vulnerable throughout the match, raising serious concerns ahead of the knockout stages.

Four-Year Decline Highlighted by Brutal Display

Their defensive struggles in the match did not surprise Paolo De Paola much because he believes the problems at the back have been ongoing. He offered a scathing assessment of the situation following the defeat.

Speaking via Tuttojuve, he said:

“Juve have been disastrous in defence for four years, and still nothing has changed. Costa, Kalulu, Kelly and company are embarrassing.”

While the team has improved in other areas, the lack of progress in defence continues to cost them dearly. If Juventus wants to have a real chance of winning this competition or competing at the highest level next season, they must make reinforcing their backline a top priority in this transfer window.