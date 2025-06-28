MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 24: Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Sociedad at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on May 24, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Real Madrid and Juventus will revive their rivalry when they lock horns in Miami in the Round of 16 of the Club World Cup, but both sets of fans are wondering whether or not Kylian Mbappé will take part in the action.

The Bianconeri won their first two group-stage contests at the expense of Al Ain and Wydad, but suffered a 2-5 defeat in their most recent clash against Manchester City. Therefore, they had to settle for second place in Group G, which earned them an undesired meeting with Los Blancos who finished at the top of Group H.

Xabi Alonso shares updates on Kylian Mbappé ahead of Juventus clash

The Spanish giants marched into the Round of 16 with relative ease, even though they had to do without one of their main Galacticos in Mbappé who has been out of action due to acute gastroenteritis.

While Xabi Alonso wasn’t able to confirm the imminent return of the French striker, he revealed the club’s optimism.

“We need Kylian, obviously,” said the new Real manager in his interview following his team’s victory over RB Salzburg (via IlBianconero).

“We want him to come back as soon as possible, in the best possible condition. He is one of the best in the world. I really hope he is ready. I can’t guarantee he will play, but we are optimistic.”

Nightmare scenario for Juventus defenders?

Alonso also insisted that Mbappé and Vinicius Jr. are completely compatible in his tactical system, explaining how he plans to field the star duo.

“Vini can start wide, Kylian more inside… so it’s not one or the other. It’s a question of understanding, of perception. They have extraordinary individual qualities, but they have to function within a collective system.”

After conceding five goals against Man City, Igor Tudor’s shaky backline surely won’t fancy a meeting against Mbappé.