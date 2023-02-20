Pavan just wants Juventus to keep winning even if they don’t play so well

Massimo Pavan believes Juventus needs to keep winning matches regardless of how good or bad they play.

The Bianconeri have struggled recently, but they have managed to put together a winning run in the league.

In their last game against Spezia, one cannot argue that they did well, but they were two-nil victors and got the three points, which is all that matters.

They have some important fixtures, like the Europa League game against Nantes, and it is a must-win.

Pavan believes they need to focus on earning the wins and ignore their performances for now.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“If he doesn’t score, he wins, It is useless to expect a spectacular team, because it is not in its characteristics. Against the Nantes and then in the derby I expect to see a team playing on the same wavelength, solid but also used to suffering”.

Juve FC Says

It hasn’t been an easy few months for us, but the players are beginning to get the results regardless of how we play.

In pre-season, we will get to prepare to play well next season. For now, we do not have time to focus on developing a new playing style.