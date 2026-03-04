Miralem Pjanic believes Luciano Spalletti is the right figure to guide Juventus back to the summit of Italian football, insisting that the manager must be supported with new signings to achieve that objective.

Juventus currently possess some of the finest players in the league, yet the Old Lady has struggled to meet expectations this season. Despite the evident talent within the squad, their overall quality has not surpassed that of their closest rivals, which explains why several clubs remain ahead of them in the standings. With only a handful of fixtures remaining before the campaign concludes, the Bianconeri are under significant pressure to secure a top four finish.

Spalletti Backed To Lead Revival

Italy’s disappointing performance in European competition this term means that a top-five position will not be sufficient to guarantee qualification for the Champions League. As a result, the men at the Allianz Stadium must elevate their performances during the decisive final weeks of the season. The stakes are considerable, both financially and competitively, and failure to qualify would represent a major setback.

The arrival of Spalletti has brought renewed optimism. An experienced manager who has won league titles during his career, he is regarded as someone capable of restoring stability and identity to the team. Pjanic clearly believes that Spalletti provides the right foundation for a resurgence, particularly given the need for long-term planning and continuity at the club.

Federico Gatti (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Call For Key Reinforcements

However, as reported by Calciomercato, Pjanic emphasised that managerial quality alone will not be enough to deliver silverware. He said, “He’s a top coach. Spalletti has given the team a clear identity, and the club now needs stability to get back to winning ways. Spalletti is the right man to start a new era, but obviously he alone isn’t enough: we’ll need at least three top-quality signings, one for each department.”

His remarks underline the view that while progress has been made, targeted investment remains essential. Strengthening each area of the pitch would provide the depth and balance required for Juventus to re-establish itself as a genuine contender for major honours.