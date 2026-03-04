Juventus have renewed their interest in retaining Dusan Vlahovic beyond the current season and have tabled a fresh contract offer.

The striker remains the Bianconeri’s primary attacking option, with Luciano Spalletti regarding him as the most reliable forward in his squad. The manager intends to continue relying on him for the remainder of his contract, provided he remains part of the team. In January, Juventus explored the possibility of signing an additional striker, but negotiations failed to yield an agreement, leaving Vlahovic as their main option up front.

Contract Talks Resume

Looking ahead to the summer, Juventus initially considered reinforcing their squad with a new forward. However, the club has also been open to the prospect of keeping Vlahovic, prompting fresh discussions over his contract. It has become clear that the current arrangement, reportedly 12m euros net per season, is unsustainable for the club.

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus offered Vlahovic a revised deal of 6m euros net per season plus bonuses. The striker, however, declined the proposal, believing he is worth a higher salary and could secure a more lucrative contract elsewhere. The report states that Vlahovic informed the club that he would prefer an offer closer to 8m euros per season, a figure he considers attainable if he departs the Allianz Stadium as a free agent.

Future Uncertain

The negotiations underline the challenge Juventus face in balancing financial constraints with the desire to retain one of their key players. Vlahovic’s ambitions and valuation suggest that reaching a compromise may be difficult, leaving the club to weigh whether to meet his demands or risk losing him in the summer transfer window.

As discussions continue, Juventus will need to determine whether keeping Vlahovic is viable within their budget or whether they should plan for alternative options to lead the attack in the next season.