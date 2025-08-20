Alfredo Pedullà has stressed that remaining at Juventus poses little concern for Dusan Vlahovic, while the matter is considerably more problematic for the club itself. The forward is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, and Juventus are keen to part ways with him, both to alleviate the financial burden of his salary and to secure a transfer fee.

The financial implications of his departure are substantial, with the combined effect of saved wages and a potential transfer fee expected to exceed forty million euros. For this reason, Juventus are eager for the player to move on. While Vlahovic is open to the prospect of a transfer, he has shown no urgency to leave. Since the end of July, he has been earning one million euros per month, and naturally, he is content to continue receiving such remuneration as his contract approaches its conclusion.

Financial Strain for Juventus

The size of his salary is significant by European football standards, and Juventus are increasingly reluctant to sustain such an expense, particularly as Vlahovic is no longer considered a regular starter within the team. The club would prefer to conclude his time in Turin in order to reduce costs and refocus its resources.

Pedullà emphasised the importance of resolving the situation during this transfer window. However, he argued that the pressure rests squarely with the club rather than the player himself. Speaking to The Italian Football Podcast, he remarked, “Dusan Vlahovic is a big problem. He is a big problem. It is a problem for Juve, not for Vlahovic. Vlahovic earns €1m at the end of every month. So there are no problems for Vlahovic, because he is on huge wages. The only problem for Vlahovic is that it is a World Cup year, so he can’t wait too long, because if he doesn’t play, he is the one who will suffer from it.”

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Uncertain Future for the Striker

This observation highlights the central issue. Juventus are in a position where retaining the striker without regular game time becomes financially unsustainable. Meanwhile, Vlahovic’s only real concern is ensuring he remains competitive ahead of the World Cup. Unless a resolution is found, the tension between the club’s need to reduce expenditure and the player’s willingness to stay could persist.

Ultimately, as Pedullà suggested, the necessity of an exit lies with Juventus, who are weighing the costs of keeping him against the financial relief of a transfer. Vlahovic, on the other hand, continues to benefit from his current deal, leaving the club under greater pressure to act swiftly.