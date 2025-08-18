Juventus and Dusan Vlahović remain without an agreement over the striker’s long-term future, and the situation is edging towards the possibility of him leaving as a free agent next summer. Such an outcome would be highly embarrassing for the Bianconeri, given the significant fee they invested to secure his services and the sizeable wages he continues to command at just 25 years of age.

Vlahović arrived at Juventus in early 2022 after making his name as one of Serie A’s most lethal forwards at Fiorentina. At the time, he turned down strong interest from Arsenal in favour of a move to Turin, with Juventus confident that he would replicate his prolific scoring record in their colours. However, his time at the Allianz Stadium has not delivered the expected results, and his role within the squad is now in doubt.

The Financial Dilemma

This season, Vlahović is set to earn a net salary of €12 million, a considerable figure for a player whose future at the club is increasingly uncertain. Reports suggest that, if he remains, he could become only a third-choice option in attack as the team reshapes its forward line. For a club already grappling with financial pressures, allowing such a costly asset to run down his contract and depart for nothing would represent a major setback.

Juventus are actively working to strengthen their squad, with Randal Kolo Muani identified as a potential signing in this transfer window. His arrival would place further strain on Vlahović’s position, making it even clearer that a resolution must be reached before the end of the market.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Possible Scenarios

For Juventus, the options are limited but decisive. If no suitable transfer is arranged, they may be forced to consider terminating his contract by mutual consent in order to cut their losses. While such a step would be drastic, it would still be preferable to paying his wages throughout the season only to watch him leave on a free transfer next summer.

As the window progresses, the situation surrounding Vlahović remains one of the most pressing issues for Juventus. A swift solution is needed to prevent further financial and sporting damage, as the club cannot afford to mishandle the future of one of its most high-profile players.