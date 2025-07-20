When Dusan Vlahovic was at Fiorentina, he was regarded as one of the most clinical strikers in world football. His goal-scoring prowess attracted attention from several top European clubs, and a move to a major side became inevitable.

The Serbian forward came close to joining the Premier League, with Arsenal making a strong push for his signature. Ultimately, however, it was Juventus who secured the deal, offering him a lucrative long-term contract. Vlahovic is now expected to earn 12 million euros net over the next twelve months, a figure that reflects the club’s early confidence in his potential.

A Career Yet to Ignite at Juventus

Despite the fanfare surrounding his arrival in Turin, Vlahovic has yet to replicate the form he displayed in Florence. He was expected to become a prolific scorer, competing for the league’s top goalscorer honours and helping Juventus to multiple titles. However, those expectations have not materialised.

Since his transfer, Vlahovic has struggled to consistently deliver the performances that once made him one of Serie A’s most feared attackers. Juventus are reportedly no longer convinced he can reach those initial heights and are now prepared to sell him during the current transfer window.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Graziani’s Support for a Fresh Start

Nevertheless, not everyone has given up on the striker. Former player and pundit Ciccio Graziani believes Vlahovic still has the potential to become a top player and that a move to AC Milan could be the right step for him. Speaking via Tuttomercatoweb, Graziani said, “I’ve had the fortune of watching this boy grow up. It’s true that he’s not technically sublime, but the way Vlahović sees the goal is something few people have seen, not in Italy, but in the world. The fact that he failed at Juventus is understandable. If Milan takes him, they’ll get a great deal.”

Vlahovic has had ample opportunities to prove himself at Juventus. With the club now ready to move on, the time may have come for another side to take a chance on reviving the career of a striker once seen as one of Europe’s finest.