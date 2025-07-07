Juventus and Dusan Vlahovic are preparing for a direct confrontation that could finally determine the player’s future.

The Bianconeri are bracing themselves for what could be a decisive week on several fronts. For instance, the club will be looking to unlock their negotiations with Jadon Sancho in the coming days, as exclusively revealed by Juve FC journalist Alfredo Pedullà.

Nevertheless, Vlahovic still represents the biggest conundrum for the Old Lady, so Damien Comolli and Co. are looking to act swiftly and decisively on this particular track.

Juventus keen to offload Dusan Vlahovic this summer

As it is well known by now, the Serie A giants are looking to rid themselves of the disappointing Serbian and his hefty salary which will reach €12 million by next season.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport (via IlBianconero), Juventus have scheduled a meeting with the striker’s agent, Darko Ristic who should arrive in Turin in the coming days.

The source expected Comolli and the other Juventus directors to try to convince Vlahovic, through his representative, to accept an amicable divorce and prevent a long and draining soap opera.

Vlahovic followed by Milan & Al-Hilal

While it remains to be seen if the Bianconeri will succeed in their mission, La Gazzetta dello Sport insists that Milan keen to reunite Vlahovic with his former Juventus head coach, Max Allegri.

The Serbian international may have had his highs and lows under the guidance of the Livorno native, but two men still shared a strong bond off the pitch.

On the other hand, L’Equipe claims that Al-Hilal have enquired about Vlahovic, as they’re still struggling in their attempts to convince Victor Osimhen to join them. So it remains to be seen if the former Fiorentina man would be willing to consider a move to the Saudi Pro League, where he would be able to count on an enormous pay day.