Nicolo Fagioli joined Fiorentina on loan from Juventus in January after struggling to earn regular playing time in the first half of the season. Thiago Motta did not appear to favour the midfielder, and his limited appearances prompted Juventus to accept a loan-to-buy offer from La Viola.

Fagioli made an immediate impression upon arriving in Florence. His early performances were promising, and it seemed as though Fiorentina had secured a player capable of making a difference in their push for a strong finish to the season. During those initial weeks, the loan appeared to be a success, and a permanent move looked likely.

A Dip in Form and Uncertain Future

However, as the season progressed, Fagioli’s form began to decline. His influence on the pitch lessened, and so did the confidence surrounding a potential permanent transfer. Fiorentina have since struggled to achieve their targets, and Fagioli’s inconsistency has contributed to doubts about his long-term role in the team.

According to recent reports, Fiorentina are now reconsidering their option to buy and could decide to send Fagioli back to Juventus at the end of the campaign. This would represent a significant turnaround from the optimism that surrounded his early displays.

Expert Urges Patience

Despite this downturn, football agent Eugenio Ascari believes that Fiorentina would be making a mistake if they allowed Fagioli to return to Turin. Speaking to TuttoJuve, Ascari emphasised the midfielder’s quality and potential:

“Would you buy him back or would you let him return to Juventus? He had a brilliant start but then he dropped off but, like the rest of the team, I don’t think that the blame can be attributed only to one individual. He has the technical qualities to do well and I would buy him back 100%, if he is left to work he can grow enormously and become a national team profile.”

Juventus will closely monitor the situation, as a return could still benefit the Bianconeri. Fagioli remains a talented player, and if given the right environment and continuity, he could yet develop into a key figure for club and country. Fiorentina may come to regret passing on the opportunity to retain him.