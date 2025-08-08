Renato Veiga’s future remains unclear weeks after his return to Chelsea following a productive loan spell at Juventus. Despite performing well during the second half of last season, the Portuguese defender currently finds himself in a difficult position, with his next move yet to be finalised.

Veiga played an important role for Juventus during his time at the Allianz Stadium, contributing significantly to the squad’s stability. The club had intended for him to feature at the Club World Cup, underlining his impact and value. However, Chelsea opted to recall the player ahead of the tournament, only to omit him from their own squad for the competition. This decision reportedly angered the player, who had hoped to build on the momentum from his time in Turin.

Veiga’s Role at Chelsea Remains Uncertain

As Chelsea prepares for the new season, Veiga continues to find himself on the periphery. The current managerial staff do not appear to view him as part of their plans, and he is expected to be allowed to leave the club once again. A proposed transfer to Atletico Madrid appeared close to completion earlier in the window, but that deal has since stalled, leaving the defender in a state of limbo with no clear indication of how much football he will play in the coming campaign.

Juventus Could Offer a Return to Familiar Territory

With uncertainty surrounding his future, a return to Juventus has now emerged as a possibility. The player is reportedly open to the idea, having enjoyed his previous spell at the club. Manager Igor Tudor is said to have appreciated working with Veiga and is believed to be supportive of a potential reunion.

According to Il Bianconero, Juventus are monitoring the situation closely. The club are expected to sell one or more defenders during the current window, and if any departures are confirmed, they would consider bringing Veiga back to Turin. His previous performances have left a positive impression, and the Bianconeri see him as a player who could enhance their defensive depth for the upcoming season.

Should a vacancy arise within the squad, Juventus may act swiftly to secure his return. For both the player and the club, it could prove to be a beneficial solution at a critical time.