Report claims Allegri’s constant tinkering is confusing Juventus players

This evening, Max Allegri will guide Juventus for the 100th match since his return to the club in 2021. The Bianconeri will take on Bologna at the Renato Dall’Ara Stadium in the 32nd round of Serie A.

Astonishingly, this encounter will also mark the manager’s 100th different formation in his second tenure at the club. This means that the Livorno native has never fielded the same formation twice since his return to Continassa almost two years ago.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, this situation has left Bianconeri players confused and frustrated amidst the lack of clarity.

The tactician has been constantly juggling with his tactical lineups and personnel, causing an identity crisis, as the source explains.

The report believes that this repeated tinkering has left its toll on the players’ performances on the pitch.

Juve FC say

To be fair, the injury crisis that rocked the club at the start of the season certainly didn’t help matters. However, Allegri still hasn’t imposed clear ideas or even a consistent starting formation despite having an almost full squad at his disposal in recent months.

Thus, the negative effect on the players’ performances and morale can only be a natural consequence.