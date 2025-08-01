Giacomo Raspadori has remained a long-term target for Juventus, with the club’s interest in the forward dating back to his time at Sassuolo. Despite a number of managerial changes at Juventus since that initial interest emerged, their desire to bring him to Turin has not diminished.

Over the years, Juventus have maintained a consistent focus on strengthening its attacking options, and this summer has proven to be a pivotal period in that ongoing strategy. As one of the most active clubs in Europe during the current transfer window, the Bianconeri are working to bolster their squad with top-level talent in order to compete on multiple fronts.

Juventus Maintain Pursuit Despite Napoli’s Stance

Raspadori’s role at Napoli has remained limited, with the forward often featuring from the bench or in rotation. Nonetheless, manager Antonio Conte reportedly sees a place for him in his squad and is not eager to part ways with the Italian international. Napoli’s reluctance to sell has not deterred Juventus, who remain very much interested in securing his signature.

Juventus believe that Raspadori can offer depth, versatility and creativity in attack, and they view him as a player who could thrive in a different system. However, the club will need to weigh that interest against the financial demands of a potential transfer.

Napoli Set Clear Valuation for the Forward

As reported by Tuttojuve, Napoli have placed a price tag of 35 to 40 million euros on Raspadori, and they are not expected to offer any discount to Juventus should negotiations begin in earnest. This firm valuation reflects the forward’s potential as well as Napoli’s reluctance to strengthen a direct rival.

While Raspadori is undoubtedly a talented attacker capable of enhancing Juventus’ offensive options, the asking price remains a significant obstacle. Considering his current status as a squad player at Napoli, the fee may be seen as excessive for a footballer who does not feature regularly.

Juventus will now need to consider whether the investment aligns with their broader transfer strategy or if alternative targets should be prioritised. For now, their interest in Raspadori remains strong, but a deal will only materialise if the terms are right.