Timothy Weah has reached an agreement to join Olympique Marseille during the current transfer window after turning down an opportunity to move to Nottingham Forest.

The American international has come to terms with the fact that he is no longer part of Juventus’ long-term plans. However, he remains determined to depart the club on terms that suit him, rather than accepting any offer that comes his way. His decision to reject Nottingham Forest reportedly caused frustration within the Juventus camp, particularly as an agreement between the two clubs had already been finalised.

Transfer Talks Stall Over Loan Proposal

Olympique Marseille have emerged as the preferred destination for Weah, though their interest has introduced a new complication. The French side is only prepared to take the player on loan, while Juventus are focused on securing a permanent sale. This difference in approach has led to delays in negotiations, with Juventus unwilling to compromise on a deal structure they do not consider favourable.

Juventus are involved in several other pieces of transfer business this summer and is not in a position to entertain drawn-out discussions unless they result in concrete, acceptable outcomes. Both Weah and Marseille have been told that a compelling proposal must be presented for any deal to move forward. The Bianconeri are managing a squad that features some of the top talent in Europe, and although they are open to keeping Weah, his playing time would be limited if he stays.

Juventus Open to Other Offers

Following Weah’s refusal to leave on loan, Juventus are now broadening its approach to the situation. As reported by Tuttojuve, the club is no longer dealing with Marseille exclusively and has opened the door to offers from other clubs. This shift suggests a growing urgency on Juventus’ part to resolve Weah’s future in a way that aligns with their broader transfer strategy.

Ultimately, any deal must be on terms that are beneficial to Juventus. At the same time, Weah is expected to show respect to the club as he pushes for an exit. While the player remains keen to secure a move, Juventus are clear that they will not be pressured into an arrangement that does not meet their conditions.