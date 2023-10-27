Juventus are one of the most successful teams on the planet, having won nearly every competition that is available to them. While they have not performed to their highest standard over the past couple of seasons, they have won more Serie A titles than any other team in their history. The Old Lady of Turin has won the league title in Italy 36 times, while the next closest are Inter and AC Milan with 19 titles, respectively.

Below is our look at Juventus’s dominance over their rivals, especially from 2011 to 2014, when they had Antonio Conte in charge of their squad.

Italy’s Best Ever Team

The Old Lady of Turin is the greatest team in the history of the Italian Serie A. There is a reason most of the Soccer Odds for Juventus games favour them. Any team taking on Juve is in for a challenging game.

Aside from winning Serie A 36 times, Juve has also won the Coppa Italia on 14 occasions. They have managed to lift the Supercoppa Italiana nine times, while they also have a solitary Serie B trophy from 2006-2007.

Juventus has also been very successful domestically, a tradition they have continued into the current era. Younger Italian fans may not remember the Juve that featured Michel Platini or Zinedine Zidane. Still, they will recall the likes of Carlos Tevez, Paul Pogba, and Cristiano Ronaldo winning league titles.

Lack of European Success

The one area where Juve has fallen short, relative to their very high standards, is in the European leagues. While they have been a hugely successful side in Italy, their record in the Champions League is not as stellar.

Juve has won two European Cups, in 1984-1985 and 1995-1996 respectively. Most Juventus fans know they had a dominant and historic team that could have lifted the cup on at least several more occasions.

No team has been runner-up more times in a European Cup final than Juve has. The team has come second seven times in their history.

Aside from the European Cup, they have also won the Cup Winners Cup once, the Europa League three times, and the Super Cup twice.

The Conte Years

The decision to appoint Antonio Conte as head coach in 2011 was challenging for Juventus. A legendary ex-player, Conte had limited experience as a manager at the time. He had not won any major trophies in his coaching career.

He did get the chance to guide his former club, getting the job in May 2011. Conte then went on to achieve legendary status as a coach, not only as a player, helping Juve win the league title in his three seasons in charge of the club.

Conte’s team dominated Serie A, often winning the league by a double-digit margin to the second-placed side. However, he faltered in European competitions – Conte’s years at Juve coincided with poor results in the Champions League, with his successor, Max Allegri, enjoying more success on that front.

Can Juve Get Back to the Top?

While Juventus are still one of the top teams in Italy, their stranglehold over the national league has diminished in the last few years. Teams such as AC Milan and Napoli have won the previous two Scudettos, with Juventus struggling financially and on the pitch.

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo a few years ago was meant to usher in an era of trophy-winning domestically and in Europe. While Ronaldo did win Serie A with Juve twice, he was unable to inspire the team to better results in Europe. He eventually departed for Manchester United, with Juve failing to win the league in the seasons since his exit.

Fans of the Old Lady will be happy to know they are performing admirably so far this season. With only eight games played, Juve is third in the table and only four points behind league leaders AC Milan.

While Juventus is not the dominant force of previous years, the squad building of their sporting team and the training groundwork of coach Max Allegri are starting to pay dividends. The Turin club hopes to qualify for next season’s Champions League before further bolstering their squad and seriously attempting to win back their Serie A crown in the 2024/2025 campaign.

Conclusion

Despite the team’s reputation for greatness, the story of Juventus has not always been one of success. There have been ample failures in the years, especially in European competitions.

Considering Juve was relegated to the lower divisions of Italy due to match-fixing allegations, the club has responded admirably in the past 15 years. They are, once again, one of the top-earning clubs in Europe and have enjoyed a stranglehold over Serie A for many years.