Juventus has failed to win their last three league games, although they haven’t lost any of them either.

Their goalless draw against Napoli marked the third consecutive Serie A match in which they failed to win or score.

Despite the lack of recent victories, fans continue to support Thiago Motta as the manager capable of improving the team and returning Juventus to the top of Italian football.

Juve had opportunities to win the game against Napoli but couldn’t capitalise, and the Bianconeri are now eager to secure another domestic win.

Motta replaced Max Allegri in the summer, and last season, their former manager faced heavy criticism when his team went through similar winless spells.

Under Allegri, Juve often delivered underwhelming performances, and at several points during the last campaign, they went on runs without winning or losing games—a stagnation that contributed to Allegri losing his job.

However, Motta continues to enjoy the backing of both the fans and the club. Sabatini now questions whether Allegri would have received the same level of support had he remained the manager.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“But if it had happened a year ago, a few months ago, what is happening now, with three consecutive 0-0s and Vlahovic out after the first half, what would you have said? What would you have heard? You know, because the common verb was “all Allegri’s fault “. I consider Thiago Motta a very good coach, he is doing a good job, but that doesn’t mean that he obscures what everyone sees with eyes devoid of the mania, of the virus that was against Allegri. It was enough to say that it was his fault and humanity’s problems would have been solved”

Juve FC Says

Allegri had three seasons and things did not get better, but Motta has only been our manager for about three months, he needs more time.