Juventus has undergone a significant transformation this summer, led by Thiago Motta. However, this is not the first time the club has attempted to revamp its team under a new manager.

In 2019, they brought in Maurizio Sarri from Chelsea to lead a revolution aimed at shifting from Max Allegri’s defensive approach to a more exciting style of play.

After just one season, Sarri was sacked and replaced by Andrea Pirlo, who also aimed to implement a more attacking philosophy. However, the former midfielder also lasted only one season before Juventus brought Allegri back.

Allegri’s second stint lasted three seasons, but his pragmatic style of football failed to bring much success.

Now, Juventus is once again betting on a more attacking brand of football and hopes that Motta will not only change the way they play but also bring home trophies.

The Bianconeri seem far more committed to Motta and have backed him in the transfer market with several top signings.

Sarri has since commented on his time at the club, stating that Juventus didn’t have as much appetite for change during his tenure.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“When I arrived, there were no conditions for a cultural revolution; today instead, there are. Motta is trying to do something different”.

Juve FC Says

Sarri’s team could have achieved more if he was given another season on our bench. Hopefully, that will be the case for Motta.