Edon Zhegrova has not featured in a single match in 2025 due to a persistent groin injury, yet the Lille winger remains a player in demand. Despite his lack of recent playing time, his potential continues to attract interest from major clubs in Serie A.

Last summer, Juventus were reportedly monitoring Zhegrova closely, and many expected the Kosovo international to join the Bianconeri. However, a transfer never materialised, and he remained in France. Still, Juventus appear to regard him as a long-term target and have not ruled out a future move.

Napoli and Juventus Reignite Interest

The race for Zhegrova’s signature has intensified once more, as Napoli have now made a renewed push to sign the winger. Keen to bolster their squad and satisfy manager Antonio Conte’s demands, Napoli view Zhegrova as a potential solution in their attacking department. They are now actively working to bring him to the club.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus have responded by increasing its own interest in the player. The report states that the Bianconeri are just as committed to securing his services as Napoli, which could lead to a competitive pursuit over the coming weeks. With both clubs sharing a long-standing rivalry, this transfer battle could carry significance beyond the player himself.

Edon Zhegrova (Getty Images)

Risk and Reward in Transfer Decision

While the growing interest in Zhegrova is understandable given his past performances, his current condition raises important questions. The fact that he has not played since the start of the year due to injury makes any move a potential gamble. Juventus, in particular, must be cautious about investing in players whose fitness is uncertain.

In recent years, the club have signed several players who failed to live up to expectations. Moving forward, there is a clear need to prioritise quality and dependability. If Juventus are to return to the top, they must focus on bringing in individuals who have the ability, consistency and resilience to represent the club at the highest level.

Ultimately, the next few weeks will reveal whether Zhegrova becomes part of the project in Turin or Naples. For Juventus, the decision must be guided not by rivalry, but by what is best for the team’s future.