Manchester City have reportedly resorted to young Juventus full-back Nicolo Savona as they look to bolster their ranks for next season.

The Premier League giants have been repeatedly linked with a move for Andrea Cambiaso over the past few months.

While a January transfer did not materialise, many sources insisted that the Cityzens will launch a new attempt to land the 25-year-old in the summer.

Nevertheless, Cambiaso’s recurring injury problems and his relatively high price tag may have repelled Pep Guardiola who reportedly turned to another Juventus man.

From Andrea Cambiaso to Nicolo Savona

According to FootMercato journalist Santi Aouna, Man City have reached a verbal agreement with Savona who would be ready to join the EPL club next summer.

The 22-year-old is a Juventus youth product who was promoted to the first team after impressing Thiago Motta in pre-season. The Italian Brazilian coach even favoured him over former club captain Danilo in his starting lineup.

On the other hand, Igor Tudor has been more reluctant to field the Italian, but an injury crisis at the back forced him to resort to his services.

Savona is Man City’s third option

Savona has thus far made 36 appearances in all competitions, including 27 in Serie A, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process.

Nevertheless, the source reveals that the Juventus academy product isn’t Man City’s priority target to bolster the right-back spot.

Emerging Brazilian star Wesley remains the main candidate for the role, while Newcastle’s Tino Livramento is the second name on Guardiola’s shortlist. Hence, Savona is considered a fallback option at this stage.

But even if a transfer to the Etihad doesn’t materialise, the Aosta native might end up joining one of his other suitors. The list includes Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen.