In their attempts to strengthen their full-back/wing-back department, Juventus could attempt to sign Girona’s Miguel Gutierrez.

The Bianconeri have been enduring a chaotic campaign. The injury crisis has also exposed the lack of depth in the squad. For instance, Weston McKennie has been forced to cover a host of roles, including both wingback and full-back roles.

Juventus desperate for full-back reinforcement

Therefore, Cristiano Giuntoli and his collaborators must bolster their flanks next summer, especially if Andrea Cambiaso ends up leaving the club. The 25-year-old has been suggested as the most likely option to be sacrificed in order to fund the summer transfer campaign.

Moreover, Nicolo Savona has recently emerged as a serious transfer target for Manchester City, while Jonas Rouhi is unlikely to stay after failing to impress, and the same goes for Alberto Costa.

So according to sources close to Juve FC, the Bianconeri have now entered the fray for Gutierrez, a 23-year-old left-back who currently plays his football at Girona.

The Pinto native is a Real Madrid academy product who had to leave the nest in the summer of 2022 in search of a prominent role.

Juventus face stern competition for Miguel Gutierrez

The Spaniard has now established himself as a key figure for Girona. This season, he has made 36 appearances across all competitons, contributing with two goals and six assists.

Gutierrez is tied to Girona with a contract until June 2027, but he can free himself thanks to a release clause worth 35 million euros.

But while Juventus are considering a move for the former Spain U21 international, they face competition from their Serie A rivals, Milan and Napoli, while Atletico Madrid are also keen to bring the rising full-back back to the Spanish capital.