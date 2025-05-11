Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli revealed the latest on the futures of the club’s head coach Igor Tudor and star striker Dusan Vlahovic.

In recent months, there have been great speculations regarding the fate of the Serbian bomber whose contract will expire in the summer of 2026.

Since the two parties have yet to make any significant progress in their contract talks, most sources expect Vlahovic to be placed on the transfer list next summer.

Nevertheless, Giuntoli left the door open for the striker’s stay, insisting that the club shares a strong rapport with the player and his agent, Darko Ristic.

“We have a very good relationship with the lad and with the agent,” said Giuntoli in his interview with DAZN (via JuventusNews24) ahead of Saturday’s clash against Lazio.

“We will have time to talk together and decide whether to continue together or take different paths,”

Giuntoli reveals when Juventus will decide Tudor’s fate

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

For his part, Tudor was signed on a short-term deal after replacing Thiago Motta in March. Nevertheless, the director expressed the club’s satisfaction with the manager’s work, which could pave the way for a renewal.

“Tudor has had a great impact. There is the will to continue with him, we could decide after the Club World Cup whether to continue or not.”

Giuntoli expects stronger Juventus next season

Juventus are currently in the midst of a gruelling battle for a Champions League berth with the likes of Roma, Lazio, Bologna and Fiorentina. However, Giuntoli vows that the Bianconeri will have a competitive squad next season regardless of the outcome.

“We started the season with both economic and technical objectives. We think that next season we will be very competitive regardless.

“Nevertheless, the Champions League would evidently add prestige and would also help from a technical point of view.”